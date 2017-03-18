7:19pm Sat 18 March
Live updates: Super Rugby, Hurricanes v Highlanders

Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes. Photosport
Live updates of the crucial Super Rugby clash between the Hurricanes and Highlanders at Westpac Stradium.

It's too early in the season to say this is a must-win for the Highlanders but the 2015 champions have just one win from their opening three games. A defeat tonight and they will remain at the bottom of the New Zealand Conference and well behind the top three teams.

The Hurricanes also need a victory to keep up with the leaders.

Expect a close one tonight. The last 10 games between these teams have seen each notch five victories, with all but one of those 10 fixtures decided by a margin of no greater than the value of a converted try.






