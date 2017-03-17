9:35am Fri 17 March
All Blacks playing in Tbilisi? Could happen under new calendar

All Blacks 2nd-five Sonny Bill Williams in action against Georgia during the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Brett Phibbs
The All Blacks playing Georgia and nations of their ilk more regularly could be on the table under World Rugby's new agreement.

The new calendar sees more games for tier two nations against top sides, in the July window as well as in November.

SANZAAR countries have agreed to host tier-two countries during July.

NZR boss Steve Tew has told the Radio Sport Breakfast there could be an instance where the All Blacks for example play in Tbilisi.

"Of course. The final allocation of games, give we ae talking 13 years away at the end of that calendar with a lot of time to go. So the actual allocation of games hasn't been sorted out and we'll work our way through that," Tew said.

"But we've got emerging nations. Germany beat Romania the other day in a World Cup qualifying game, so there's a bit of change going on up in that part of the world to."

Georgia currently sit 12th in the World Rugby rankings, three places ahead of Italy, a side the All Blacks have toured three times since 2009.

52,000 fans attended Georgia's 28-14 Rugby Europe Championship victory over Russia in the weekend.

The All Blacks have ventured as far as Romania once before, winning a test 14-6 in Bucharest in 1981.

- NZ Herald

