Eddie Jones happy to play All Blacks...this Sunday

England coach Eddie Jones has weighed on a potential clash against the All Blacks later this year in typical Eddie Jones fashion.

It's believed the England Rugby Union and New Zealand Rugby are negotiating a potential fixture between the world champions and the Six Nations champions at the end of the year.

The All Blacks and England haven't clashed since 2014 and are not scheduled to face each other until next season.

Jones told media today that he was happy to play the All Blacks on Sunday (NZT) after their final Six Nations game against Ireland in Dublin.

"If the All Blacks want to turn up to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday and want to play us after Ireland, then we'll consider it," Jones joked today.

"Would we win? After we'd beaten Ireland? Who knows? It would be interesting, wouldn't it?"

England's win against Scotland last weekend saw the side match the All Blacks' 18-test winning streak set last year before a shock defeat to Ireland in Chicago. A win in Dublin will give England the record on their own.

Jones added that he's not bothered whether his side face the All Blacks this year or not.

"I've got no view on that, I'm not an administrator. I haven't negotiated contracts, all I'm worried about is Ireland," Jones said.

"The All Blacks have got nothing to do with us. We want to be the No.1 team in the world. When we get the opportunity to play them, we'll play them."

