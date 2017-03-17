5:19am Fri 17 March
World Rugby announce global calendar, remove June windoe

All Blacks loose forward Sam Cane in action against Wales during a June test. Photo / Brett Phibbs
World Rugby has come together to commit to a global calendar through until 2032, with a raft of changes.

The new calendar, which starts in 2020, will see Super Rugby wrap up before the mid-year international break which will now take place in July.

Among other changes, the window will run through the first three weeks of the month, comprising three tests except for the years after a World Cup which will be reduced to two.

New Zealand Rugby and the SANZAAR unions have also committed to hosting tier two nations in the July window.

The November international window will also move forward a week, ensuring the season finishes earlier.

The new calendar has signoff from the International Rugby Players' Association.

- NZ Herald

