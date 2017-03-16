Vahaamahina to start for France against Wales in Six Nations

PARIS (AP) " France coach Guy Noves has made just one change to his starting line-up to face Wales in their final Six nations match.

Noves has largely kept faith with the players that scored four tries to comfortably beat Italy 40-18 in Rome last weekend.

Having recovered from back problems, lock Sebastien Vahaamahina will start at the expense of Julien Le Devedec, who has been named on the bench.

France can finish second in the tournament if it beat Wales at the Stade de France on Saturday and England wins in Ireland.

France: Brice Dulin, Noa Nakaitaci, Remi Lamerat, Gael Fickou, Virimi Vakatawa, Camille Lopez, Baptiste Serin; Louis Picamoles, Kevin Gourdon, Fabien Sanconnie, Yoann Maestri, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Rabah Slimani, Guilhem Guirado, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Camille Chat, Uini Atonio, Eddy Ben Arous, Julien Le Devedec, Damien Chouly, Antoine Dupont, Francois Trinh-Duc, Yoann Huget.