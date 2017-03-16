Rugby: Dan Carter calls for All Blacks v England showdown

By Nik Simon for the Daily Mail

Dan Carter says a game between England and New Zealand this year would be 'up there with the classics' and has urged the rugby authorities to make it happen.

As revealed by Sportsmail, the RFU are trying to engineer a meeting between the world's top two sides on November 4 in a heavyweight showdown worth £10million.

Despite England's bid to surpass the All Blacks' record run of 18 Test victories in Ireland on Saturday, the Kiwi World Cup-winning No 10 believes his nation will stay at No 1.

'I'd love to see it happen,' Carter told Sportsmail. 'Any rugby fan would love to see it. Both nations have achieved so much since they last played in 2014. It's been so long, so there would be even more hype than usual. It would be up there with the classics.

'England are on fire. As a player, you want to play the top sides and they're the top two in world rugby at the moment. It would have everything.

If it works, it would be a great occasion for players and fans and I'd back my All Black brothers to come out on top.'

England are not scheduled to play Steve Hansen's world champions until November 2018. But Twickenham chiefs are keen to deliver the game the public crave.

However, New Zealand Rugby's not giving much away about the potential clash.

In a statement NZR boss Steve Tew says "given the year we have ahead of us, adding an additional fixture against a major nation like England would be huge."

He says they "are best not to discuss options until we have firmed up our plans."

The All Blacks schedule in 2017 is already significant with the world number one side hosting the British and Irish Lions, before playing in the Rugby Championship and going on an end of year tour.

Carter won 10 out of 11 Tests against England in an era when the All Blacks fed off the mantra: 'We are the most dominant team in the history of the world.'

'I wouldn't say the All Blacks are nervous about the situation,' said Carter.

'I'd say they're excited. You want to be playing the in-form teams and England are exactly that at the moment. The All Blacks thrive on challenges so it's something the players would embrace.

'To be labelled dominant, you have to be at the top of your sport for a number of years. It's not about being at the top for a short period. I looked up to the Chicago Bulls with Michael Jordan and Roger Federer and Tiger Woods.'

England's unbeaten run stretches back to October 2015. And now Jones wants to secure a second Grand Slam, with Carter studying the fly-half contest with interest.

'England are not just winning, they're playing with style,' said Carter. 'I can see them overtaking the All Blacks' record but we worked extremely hard for it and we'd like to keep it - or share it.

'I'll be supporting the Irish! With George Ford, Owen Farrell, Johnny Sexton and Paddy Jackson, there will be four fantastic No 10s. It's going to be a bit of a Lions trial out there. There will be some tough calls for Warren Gatland.'

Carter has no doubt about who he would select as Lions No 10 - putting Farrell level with England legend Jonny Wilkinson. 'Even though he's playing at 12 for England, I'd still go with Farrell. He's really matured and he's got a real competitive edge that I love.'

- NZ Herald and Daily Mail