Chris Rattue: England's master plan includes shifting Rugby World Cup

SATIRE

Chris Rattue takes a tongue and cheek look at England's sudden want to play the All Blacks. Is it all part of a new master plan?

Sources within the England union have revealed they want to take their re-organisation of world rugby even further, and only play the World Cup "in years when we are really good".

The world's richest union is going outside the current schedule and trying to tempt the All Blacks to play at Twickenham late this year, but this is apparently only the beginning as England seek to "globally dominate the game".

England are furious that many of the previous World Cups have been arranged for years in which they were not at their best on the field.

The England rugby source told the Herald: "We have been continually disadvantaged since 1987, with the schedule being arranged without consulting us first about our form.

"We've got a lot of money to throw about and we're happy to throw it but not in years when our best inside backs are injured, the locks are struggling at lineout and there hasn't been time to bed in our latest league recruit."

The source said that England were looking to stage this year's additional test against the All Blacks in November, but if their October training runs were going particularly well, they might seek to have the game moved forward.

"It's a fluid situation moving forward," said the highly placed source. "Indian cricket has shown how to run a sport and we used to run India."

- NZ Herald