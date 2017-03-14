11:22am Wed 15 March
Rugby: Eddie Jones makes no changes for record-breaker against Ireland

Dylan Hartley, the England captain celebrates with the Calcutta Cup after their victory over Scotland. Photo/Getty Images
England coach Eddie Jones has named an unchanged 25-man squad for Saturday's Six Nations clash against Ireland in Dublin, where his side can claim a second successive Grand Slam.

Back Elliott Daly, who suffered a head injury in the crushing victory over Scotland last weekend, continues his graduated return-to-play protocol.

Daly was replaced by Anthony Watson against the Scots, but Jones is still hopeful the Wasps winger will be fit.

England travel to Dublin with the title secure and seeking a 19th successive victory, a Tier-One record that would take them beyond the 18 set by New Zealand from 2015-16.

England squad
Forwards: Dan Cole, Jamie George, Dylan Hartley, James Haskell, Nathan Hughes, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Tommy Taylor, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Tom Wood

Backs: Mike Brown, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Ben Te'o, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs

