Cheetahs boss: Super Rugby to be cut by two teams

Harold Verster, the chief executive of South Africa's Cheetahs Super Rugby team, believes two franchises will be cut from the competition in the impending restructure.

Super Rugby's complicated structure has been discussed recently by tournament organisers Sanzaar, with a final decision to be announced "in the coming days", according to boss Andy Marinos.

Currently contested by 18 teams, it seems certain several teams will be cut, with South Africa's Kings and Australia's Force and Rebels in the firing line.

However, Verster has apparently jumped the gun, telling Netwerk 24 "the Cheetahs are safe".

"All I can say is that we are safe. I keep my ear to the ground," Verster reportedly said today.

"There is much discussion about the current series and the format and two teams of South Africa will fall out and a team of Australia.

"There was even speculation that we would return to a Super 12, but my information is that we are going to be reduced from the current 18 to 16 teams, which means the Cheetahs are safe," Verster said.

A 16-team competition would appear to divide equally into four conferences but given that New Zealand's five strong franchises aren't in any danger of being cut, that's a tricky number too.

A 15-team competition would appear to be more workable, with Argentina's Jaguares and Japan's Sunwolves joining either a South African or Australian conference. It remains to be seen what structure Sanzaar finally come up with.

- NZ Herald