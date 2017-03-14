Rugby: Fractured foot rules out Nehe Milner-Skudder for six weeks

Hurricanes fullback Nehe Milner-Skudder has expressed his disappointment after being ruled out of rugby for at least six weeks with a fractured foot.

All Black Milner-Skudder suffered the freak injury during the second half of his team's Super Rugby defeat by the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Scans revealed a small fracture in his right foot that will require a period of rest, but will not need surgery.

"It's disappointing, but these things happen in rugby," Milner-Skudder said. "All I can do is focus on the rehab and making sure I do everything right to get back on the field. The encouraging thing is the medical staff don't believe there will be any long term issues. It was just a freak accident."

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd said it was impossible to put an exact time frame on when Milner-Skudder would be back on the park.

"That all depends on how quickly he heals, so it's just speculation at this point, but the sooner the better," he said.

- NZ Herald