All Blacks Sevens settle for minor placings at Vancouver Sevens

By Campbell Burnes

The All Blacks Sevens will have to again settle for minor placings after finishing fifth in the Vancouver leg of the World Series.

New Zealand won five out of six games in the tournament, but dropped the crucial Cup quarter-final 14-12 to England, the eventual Cup champs, who upset Fiji 40-7 in the semifinal and then series leaders South Africa 19-7 in the final.

New Zealand regrouped to defeat Australia 21-0 and Argentina 17-14 thanks to a late Vilimoni Koroi try. They still lie fourth on the standings ahead of the next event in Hong Kong on April 7-9.

HSBC Sevens World Series leg six

(Vancouver, Canada)

Day two

Cup (1-8)

Quarter-finals: USA 14 Argentina 12, England 14 New Zealand 12, Fiji 28 Australia 10, South Africa 36 Canada 7

Semifinals: South Africa 14 USA 10, England 40 Fiji 7

Bronze: Fiji 28 USA 24

Final: England 19 South Africa 7

Challenge Trophy (9-16)

Quarter-finals: Kenya 19 Scotland 17, Samoa 26 France 21, Chile 10 Russia 0, Wales 33 Japan 0

Semifinals: Samoa 26 Kenya 7, Wales 14 Chile 5

Final: Wales 19 Samoa 12

13th place

Semifinals: Scotland 28 France 21, Japan 21 Russia 0

Final: Scotland 24 Japan 19

Fifth place

Semifinals: Argentina 12 Canada 5, New Zealand 21 Australia 0

Final: New Zealand 17 Argentina 14

- NZ Herald