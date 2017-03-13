England dominate Six Nations Form XV

By Campbell Burnes

Two blowouts highlighted the Six Nations over the weekend, but the individual match-ups proved even more intriguing, writes Campbell Burnes.

15 Brice Dulin (France)

The Racing-Metro fullback had some competition for this status, notably from England's Mike Brown, but Dulin was busy and effective from the back in Rome, scoring one try and running for 126m.

14 George North (Wales)

Two tries against Ireland signalled a compelling return to form for the hefty No 14. He had help for both his tries, but it needed a polished finish. He delivered. His probable battle with Julian Savea in New Zealand should be thunderous.

13 Jonathan Joseph (England)

Todd Blackadder must be hoping he sees some of this searing form from Joseph for Bath in the next few weeks. His angles, pace and general sharpness were far too good for Scotland and he set up Anthony Watson for a try as well as scoring a hat-trick in just 58 minutes.

12 Owen Farrell (England)

Owen Farrell is no lock-in as a Lions test five-eighths, but he produced a classy, accurate performance against Scotland off the tee and with his distribution and defence. 26 points will do us.

11 Liam Williams (Wales)

Wales' No 11 had competition from Simon Zebo and Virimi Vakatama, but though his overall stats were not out of the ordinary, Williams did a job keeping Keith Earls quiet and most of his work was accurate and tidy.

10 Dan Biggar (Wales)

Johnny Sexton always has his fans, but his chargedown by Jamie Roberts in the 79th minute counted him out. Dan Biggar was steady and that was what was required in such a brutal, physical contest.

9 Rhys Webb (Wales)

The official man of the match against Ireland, Webb outplayed Connor Murray, his main competition for the Lions' No 9 guernsey. Webb had a key hand in George North's first try.

Continued below.

Related Content Rugby: Fliers Naholo and Milner-Skudder biggest ABs' worry League commentators Geyer, Johns put boot into Aussie Super Rugby sides Rugby: Five things the Blues have to change before they play Crusaders

8 Louis Picamoles (France)

The Northampton No 8 was again one of France's best forwards. His try in Rome showcased power off the back of the scrum, while he showed his finesse in laying on a try for Eddy Ben Arous. England's Billy Vunipola wins an honourable mention.

7 Sam Warburton (Wales)

Sam Warburton was actually at No 6 against Ireland, but it felt like he was playing two positions. His work on defence (21 tackles) and at the breakdown was hugely effective when you consider he was up against rugged ball carriers such as CJ Stander, Sean O'Brien and Jamie Heaslip.

6 Maro Itoje (England)

Itoje makes this Form XV for the second straight round. Playing him at No 6 allows Eddie Jones' side to command the most lineout ball and means Itoje can play his tight-loose game to good effect. Itoje also stole one Scottish lineout.

5 Courtney Lawes England)

Lawes relished his battle with the Gray brothers, and put out some solid numbers to illustrate his work-rate: 11 carries, 10 tackles and four lineout wins. Brodie Retallick will know who he is now.

4 Joe Launchbury (England)

Another towering display from the England No 4, not so much in the lineout, but around the track and in the trenches. He made 22 tackles and many of them were dominant, driving efforts.

3 Dan Cole (England)

The acid was always going to go on the England tight five against a Scottish pack growing in confidence, but the scrum was rock-solid and Dan Cole was a key cog in that facet.

2 Dylan Hartley (England)

England's captain may only play around 60 minutes, to allow for the energetic Jamie George, but Eddie Jones likes what he does, and Hartley did all his core roles well, made 15 tackles and only conceded one penalty.

1 Joe Marler (England)

Joe Marler will relish the memory of his 50th test. He doesn't get his hands on the ball too often, but doesn't need to if he is getting the better of the opposition tighthead - Zander Fagerson - in the all-important scrums.

- NZ Herald