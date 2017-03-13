Eddie Jones says England are on track to dethrone the All Blacks

Rampant England rugby coach Eddie Jones isn't beating his chest - but he does plan to in the near future.

After England equalled New Zealand's tier one record of 18 straight test victories, Jones said he believed greatness was calling his side.

"We are not the number one team in the world - you have just got to look at the rankings," the Australian told the Sunday Times, after the 40-point thrashing of Scotland at Twickenham.

"We are number two and there is a gap between us and the number one team. We are not beating our chest and saying we are the number one team in the world but we aspire to be the number one team in the world.

"We are only one year into a four-year project, the players are learning new ways and we are only going to get better.

"At half time (against Scotland) we said we had to behave like the number one team in the world.

"The number one team in the world goes on and finishes that off."

Jones was also busy building his team up for their final Six Nations clash against Ireland in Dublin by talking up their opponents.

"Ireland, psychologically, are in a very strong position," he said.

"They are out of the tournament, they love spoiling parties and the party they would love to spoil most is the England party.

"We are vulnerable because we have won, we are champions of the Six Nations. We are in the most vulnerable state and we are going to have to work hard to get ourselves right for the game."

