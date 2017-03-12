Rugby: Chiefs No 8 Michael Leitch suspended for one week

Chiefs No 8 Michael Leitch has been suspended for one week after pleading guilty to a dangerous tackle during his side's 26-18 win over the Hurricanes on Friday night.

Leitch received a yellow card from referee Brendon Pickerill after his high tackle on Hurricanes hooker Ricky Riccitelli in the 77th minute of the clash in Hamilton, with the citing commissioner later deeming the incident as meeting the red card threshold for foul play.

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence...the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the citing," Sanzaar said in a statement.



"With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a low end entry point of two weeks. However, taking into account mitigating factors including the Player's excellent judicial record and early guilty plea, the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to 1 week."

Leitch will subsequently miss Friday night's trip to face the Rebels but the Chiefs have a ready-made replacement, after Liam Messam was rested from the win over the Hurricanes.

- NZ Herald