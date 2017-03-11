11:26am Sun 12 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Rugby: Jaguares tip over Lions

Joaquin Tuculet, of Jaguares, scores a try. Photo / Getty
Joaquin Tuculet, of Jaguares, scores a try. Photo / Getty

Argentina's Jaguares picked up a significant win in their second season in Super Rugby, convincingly beating 2016 runner-up the Lions 36-24 in Buenos Aires in the last match of round three.

The Jaguares forwards overpowered the Lions, and the backs outclassed them, despite the teams sharing eight tries.

A rampaging run down the wing by flanker Tomas Lezana set up fullback Joaquin Tuculet for the Jaguares' first score in the fourth minute, Ramiro Moyana added a second, and backs Jeronimo de la Fuente and Nicolas Sanchez rounded off compelling team moves early in the second half.

Two late tries by the Lions, with Lezana yellow-carded, made it a little more respectable for the Lions.

"They dominated us physically today," Lions captain Warren Whiteley said.

- AP

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 12 Mar 2017 12:17:31 Processing Time: 22ms