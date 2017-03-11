Rugby: Jaguares tip over Lions

Argentina's Jaguares picked up a significant win in their second season in Super Rugby, convincingly beating 2016 runner-up the Lions 36-24 in Buenos Aires in the last match of round three.

The Jaguares forwards overpowered the Lions, and the backs outclassed them, despite the teams sharing eight tries.

A rampaging run down the wing by flanker Tomas Lezana set up fullback Joaquin Tuculet for the Jaguares' first score in the fourth minute, Ramiro Moyana added a second, and backs Jeronimo de la Fuente and Nicolas Sanchez rounded off compelling team moves early in the second half.

Two late tries by the Lions, with Lezana yellow-carded, made it a little more respectable for the Lions.

"They dominated us physically today," Lions captain Warren Whiteley said.

- AP