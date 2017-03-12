10:00am Sun 12 March
Rugby: All Blacks Sevens win Vancouver opener in style

By Campbell Burnes

Sherwin Stowers crossed the line for New Zealand. Photo / Getty

The All Blacks Sevens are underway in style in the Vancouver leg of the World Series.

New Zealand were untroubled in blanking Russia 40-0 and appeared to relish the wider field and less coarse artificial turf which hampered them in Las Vegas last weekend and led to three of their squad having to battle infections.

To the fore in the six-try drubbing was Tasman's Andrew Knewstubb, who came off the bench to score two tries and set one up for his skipper Scott Curry, back after concussion issues ruled him out of Vegas. Knewstubb showed a fine array of skills, including a judicious grubber which allowed Ambrose Curtis to latch onto for a try.

Curry himself gave a nice offload to set up Trael Joass for New Zealand's opening try, while Sherwin Stowers' five-pointer was his 123rd on the circuit.

New Zealand next face Scotland in Pool D. That kickoff is at 12.40pm NZT.

New Zealand 40 (Andrew Knewstubb 2, Trael Joass, Sherwin Stowers, Scott Curry, Ambrose Curtis tries; Beaudein Waaka 4 con, Vilimoni Koroi con)

Russia 0

HT: 12-0

- NZ Herald

