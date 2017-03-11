Changes to be made to Super Rugby

A summit meeting in London has concluded that there will be changes to Super Rugby, with details set to be released early next week.

Sanzaar, the body which runs Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship, has released a statement that says the future shape of Southern Hemisphere rugby will be unveiled after the member nations have had time to detail the plans to their respective stakeholders.

Sanzaar chief executive Andy Marinos also said there will be an update on the future of the organisation that he heads.

"Following two days of robust discussion there are a number of tournament considerations that now require further discussion and consultation," Marinos said.

"This includes final consultation within the national unions and discussion with key stakeholders that would allow the adoption of changes proposed by the strategic plan.

"Sanzaar will make a formal statement on the future of the organisation, Super Rugby and the tournament format in the coming days once these further meetings have been concluded."

Sanzaar's member unions were in London to discuss both the short and longer term future of Super Rugby.

Last year Sanzaar commissioned a consultancy firm to blueprint what the competition could look like in 10 years. They were also asked to see if there should be changes made to the existing format before the end of the current five-year broadcast deal that is in its second year.

Certainly New Zealand is in favour of making changes to the 2018 format - believing the current set up is not fair in regards to the pathway teams have to the playoffs.

- NZ Herald