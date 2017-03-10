Rugby: Chiefs trump defending champion Hurricanes

By Kris Shannon

Chiefs 26 Hurricanes 18

Three New Zealand derbies down, three victories accrued - this Super Rugby season could hardly have started better for the Chiefs.

What appeared on paper to be a punishing draw continued to prove profitable tonight, beating both the elements and the defending champions in Hamilton.

In unrelenting rain that dampened the prospect of two electric attacks being allowed to trade blows, the Hurricanes became the Chiefs' latest - and greatest - scalp in the new year.

Dave Rennie's men made a third straight opposition look ordinary, having stunted the Highlanders and seen off the Blues. Tonight they shut down a Hurricanes side who had opened their campaign by scoring 154 points in 160 minutes, keeping their opposition to just six in the first 60.

More pertinently, they shut down a Hurricanes side who, for all their pace and guile, had recently proven rather adept at adopting a different approach.

After all, the champions were crowned after winning three straight games in weather like tonight's, exerting their control through means other than their scintillating attack.

But several key qualities of that Hurricanes team were missing tonight, replaced by uncharacteristic errors that led to their downfall. There was a level of ill-discipline that led to a couple of yellow cards, there was a succession of mistakes that forced them to spend too much time at the wrong end of the field and, unlike last season's playoffs, there were a few holes in their defence.

Those breaches weren't egregious but were enough for the Chiefs to capitalise, scoring a pair of first-half tries courtesy of a dominant set piece and a willingness to take risks at the right time.

Playing in such inclement conditions would have made many teams content to advance their score in multiples of three. The Hurricanes, in fact, chose to pick up a couple of penalties when they were an offer early.

Continued below.

Related Content Live blog: Chiefs vs Hurricanes Rugby: Resilient Crusaders building something special Rugby: Captain returns for All Blacks Sevens

But the Chiefs regularly eschewed the easy option and instead opted to build pressure through a solid lineout and an initially over-powering scrum, a strategy that had the desired effect for the opening hour.

The pressure first saw Ardie Savea sent to the sin bin after repeated infringements and, moments later, saw Brodie Retallick burrow his way across for the game's first try. And once Michael Fatialofa took the place of his teammate on the sideline after attempting to tackle Nepo Laulala while using neither his brain nor his arms, the pressure seemed too much for the Hurricanes to bear.

Especially since the Chiefs were almost as insistent as the weather. They kicked perfectly throughout - exemplified by Tawera Kerr-Barlow's pinpoint grubber to create Toni Pulu's try on the stroke of halftime - and they defended doggedly for much of the match.

That threatened to change in the final quarter as the Hurricanes came to life and the game became stretched for the first time. TJ Perenara atoned for some earlier errors by scoring a try that owed much to his elasticity and, once Julian Savea crossed in the final minute, the visitors were within striking distance.

But being denied victory would have been far less than the Chiefs deserved. Instead, they moved clear in the Kiwi conference and, with a visit to the lowly Rebels followed by the bye, know the next fortnight will be much more relaxing than the previous.

Chiefs 26 (B. Retallick, T. Pulu tries; D. McKenzie 2 cons, 3 pens)

Hurricanes 18 (TJ Perenara, J. Savea; B. Barrett 2 pens)

Halftime: 17-6

- NZ Herald