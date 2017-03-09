6 Nations: Wales unchanged for Ireland on Friday

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) " After being soundly beaten by Scotland 29-13, Wales chose the same team to face Ireland in Six Nations rugby on Friday in Cardiff.

Wales led the Scots at halftime 11 days ago then but was then shut out in the second half as Scotland scored 20 unanswered points.

Consecutive losses to England and Scotland ended Wales' title ambitions for another year, but interim coach Rob Howley resisted the temptation on Wednesday to try some new combinations or talent.

"We felt it was important the same group of players had the opportunity to go out and perform," Howley said. "You don't become a bad team overnight. We know we need to be more clinical, and we need to execute better under pressure."

Openside flanker Justin Tipuric will make his 50th appearance, six years after his debut.

___

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Liam Williams, Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric, Sam Warburton, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Jake Ball, Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Rob Evans. Reserves: Scott Baldwin, Nicky Smith, Samson Lee, Luke Charteris, Taulupe Faletau, Gareth Davies, Sam Davies, Jamie Roberts.