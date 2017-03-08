Rugby: Title rematches to kick off provincial showpiece

The 2017 Mitre 10 Cup will kick off with rematches of last year's premiership and championship finals - Canterbury v Tasman, North Harbour v Otago.

Harbour edged the southerners in the championship game to earn promotion into this season's premiership, but will have to defend that result in their home opener at QBE Stadium on Thursday, August 17.

Tasman will host the premiership grudge match against the red-and-blacks the following evening.

The 2017 Mitre 10 Cup plays across nine weeks, with every team playing one Wednesday night fixture in a double-up round where they play twice that week.

The semifinals will be played on October 20-21, with the championship final to be played on Friday, October 27, and the premiership on Saturday, October 28.

The Heartland Championship begins on August 26, with last year's Meads Cup champions Wanganui taking on Wairarapa Bush and Lochore Cup winners North Otago up against Horowhenua Kapiti.

New Zealand Rugby provincial union rugby head Steve Lancaster said the Mitre 10 Cup and Heartland Championship are home to great provincial rivalries and rugby heritage.

"Provincial rugby games were first played in New Zealand more than 140 years ago, and those historic rivalries are very much alive today," said Lancaster.

"Be it the old geographic rivalry of Otago and Southland or the more modern Battle of the Bridge between Auckland and North Harbour, these provincial rugby competitions have helped shaped our local identities and provide an opportunity for New Zealanders to show their parochialism, and back their local teams with pride.

"More than 30 Mitre 10 Cup players were selected for Super Rugby teams for the first time this year, highlighting the great breeding ground the provincial competition continues to be and the important role it plays in developing the next generation of All Blacks.

"This season sees some great Ranfurly Shield challenges lined up, with Canterbury seeking to defend the log of wood in pre-season games against Wanganui and Mid Canterbury, before taking on Otago, Southland, Counties Manukau, Waikato and Taranaki."

Mitre 10 Cup

Week One

Thursday, August 17 - North Harbour v Otago, 7.35pm

Friday, August 18 - Tasman v Canterbury, 7.35pm

Saturday, August 19 - Hawke's Bay v Southland, 2.35pm

Saturday, August 19 - Taranaki v Waikato, 5.05pm

Saturday, August 19 - Counties Manukau v Auckland, 7.35pm

Sunday, August 20 - Northland v Bay of Plenty, 2.35pm

Sunday, August 20 - Manawatu v Wellington, 4.35pm

Week Two

Thursday, August 24 - Southland v North Harbour, 7.35pm

Friday, August 25 - Bay of Plenty v Hawke's Bay, 5.45pm

Friday, August 25 - Waikato v Counties Manukau, 7.45pm

Saturday, August 26 - Wellington v Taranaki, 2.35pm

Saturday, August 26 - Auckland v Northland, 4.35pm

Sunday, August 27 - Manawatu v Tasman, 2.35pm

Sunday, August 27 - Canterbury v Otago (Ranfurly Shield), 4.35pm

Week Three

Wednesday, August 30 - Auckland v Waikato, 7.35pm

Thursday, August 31 - Bay of Plenty v Wellington, 7.35pm

Friday, September 1 - Hawke's Bay v Canterbury, 7.35pm

Saturday, September 2 - Otago v Manawatu, 2.35pm

Saturday, September 2 - Southland v Northland, 5.05pm

Saturday, September 2 - Taranaki v Counties Manukau, 7.35pm

Sunday, September 3 - Waikato v Tasman, 7.35pm

Sunday, September 3 - North Harbour v Auckland, 4.35pm



Week Four

Wednesday, September 6 - Wellington v Hawke's Bay, 7.35pm

Thursday, September 7 - Counties Manukau v North Harbour, 7.35pm

Friday, September 8 - Canterbury v Southland (Ranfurly Shield), 5.45pm

Friday, September 8 - Manawatu v Bay of Plenty, 7.45pm

Saturday, September 9 - Auckland v Taranaki, 2.35pm

Saturday, September 9 - Northland v Waikato, 4.35pm

Sunday, September 10 - Tasman v Wellington, 2.35pm

Sunday, September 10 - Hawke's Bay v Otago, 4.35pm

Week Five

Wednesday, September 13 - Canterbury v Counties Manukau (Ranfurly Shield), 7.35pm

Thursday, September 14 - Northland v North Harbour, 7.35pm

Friday, September 15 - Southland v Auckland, 5.45pm

Friday, September 15 - Taranaki v Bay of Plenty, 7.45pm

Saturday, September 16 - Waikato v Manawatu, 2.35pm

Saturday, September 16 - Otago v Tasman, 4.35pm

Sunday, September 17 - Counties Manukau v Hawke's Bay, 2.35pm

Sunday, September 17 - Wellington v Canterbury, 4.35pm

Week Six

Wednesday, September 20 - Bay of Plenty v Southland, 7.35pm

Thursday, September 21 - Otago v Auckland, 7.35pm

Friday, September 22 - Manawatu v Northland, 7.35pm

Saturday, September 23 - North Harbour v Canterbury, 2.35pm

Saturday, September 23 - Waikato v Wellington, 5.05pm

Saturday, September 23 - Hawke's Bay v Taranaki, 7.35pm

Sunday, September 24 - Bay of Plenty v Counties Manukau, 2.35pm

Sunday, September 24 - Tasman v Southland, 4.35pm

Week Seven

Wednesday, September 27 - Northland v Otago, 7.35pm

Thursday, September 28 - Taranaki v Tasman, 7.35pm

Friday, September 29 - North Harbour v Hawke's Bay, 7.35pm

Saturday, September 30 - Southland v Manawatu, 2.35pm

Saturday, September 30 - Auckland v Bay of Plenty, 5.05pm

Saturday, September 30 - Canterbury v Waikato (Ranfurly Shield), 7.35pm

Sunday, October 1 - Wellington v Otago, 2.35pm

Sunday, October 1 - Counties Manukau v Northland, 4.35pm

Week Eight

Wednesday, October 4 - Tasman v North Harbour, 7.35pm

Thursday, October 5 - Manawatu v Counties Manukau, 7.35pm

Friday, October 6 - Canterbury v Taranaki (Ranfurly Shield), 7.35pm

Saturday, October 7 - Otago v Bay of Plenty, 2.35pm

Saturday, October 7 - Northland v Hawke's Bay, 5.05pm

Saturday, October 7 - Southland v Wellington, 7.35pm

Sunday, October 8 - Tasman v Auckland, 2.35pm

Sunday, October 8 - Waikato v North Harbour, 4.35pm

Week Nine

Wednesday, October 11 - Taranaki v Manawatu, 7.35pm

Thursday, October 12 - Wellington v Northland, 7.35pm

Friday, October 13 - Auckland v Canterbury, 7.35pm

Saturday, October 14 - Bay of Plenty v Waikato, 2.35pm

Saturday, October 14 - Otago v Southland, 5.05pm

Saturday, October 14 - Counties Manukau v Tasman, 7.35pm

Sunday, October 15 - North Harbour v Taranaki, 2.35pm

Sunday, October 15 - Hawke's Bay v Manawatu, 4.35pm

Semifinals

Friday, October 20 - Semifinal 1, 7.35pm

Saturday, October 21 - Semifinal 2, 2.35pm

Saturday, October 21 - Semifinal 3, 5.05pm

Saturday, October 21 - Semifinal 4, 7.35pm

Finals

Friday, October 27 - Championship Final, 7.35pm

Saturday, October 28 - Premiership Final, 7.35pm

Heartland Championship

Week One

August 26 - Buller v South Canterbury

August 26 - East Coast v Thames Valley

August 26 - Horowhenua Kapiti v North Otago

August 26 - King Country v West Coast

August 26 - Mid Canterbury v Poverty Bay

August 26 - Wanganui v Wairarapa Bush

Week Two

September 2 - North Otago v Mid Canterbury

September 2 - Poverty Bay v Horowhenua Kapiti

September 2 - South Canterbury v King Country

September 2 - Thames Valley v Wanganui

September 2 - Wairarapa Bush v East Coast

September 2 - West Coast v Buller

Week Three

September 9 - Buller v North Otago

September 9 - East Coast v West Coast

September 9 - Horowhenua Kapiti v Thames Valley

September 9 - King Country v Wairarapa Bush

September 9 - Mid Canterbury v South Canterbury

September 9 - Wanganui v Poverty Bay

Week Four

September 16 - North Otago v King Country

September 16 - Poverty Bay v East Coast

September 16 - South Canterbury v Wanganui

September16 - Thames Valley v Buller

September16 - Wairarapa Bush v Mid Canterbury

September16 - West Coast v Horowhenua Kapiti

Week Five

September 23 - Buller v Wairarapa Bush

September 23 - Horowhenua Kapiti v East Coast

September 23 - King Country v Thames Valley

September 23 - Mid Canterbury v Wanganui

September 23 - Poverty Bay v West Coast

September 23 - South Canterbury v North Otago

Week Six

September 30 - East Coast v Buller

September 30 - North Otago v Poverty Bay

September 30 - Thames Valley v Mid Canterbury

September 30 - Wairarapa Bush v Horowhenua Kapiti

September 30 - Wanganui v King Country

September 30 - West Coast v South Canterbury

Week Seven

October 7 - Horowhenua Kapiti v Wanganui

October 7 - Mid Canterbury v Buller

October 7 - North Otago v East Coast

October 7 - Poverty Bay v King Country

October 7 - South Canterbury v Wairarapa Bush

October 7 - West Coast v Thames Valley

Week Eight

October 14 - Buller v Horowhenua Kapiti

October 14 - East Coast v South Canterbury

October 14 - King Country v Mid Canterbury

October 14 - Thames Valley v Poverty Bay

October 14 - Wairarapa Bush v West Coast

October 14 - Wanganui v North Otago

Week Nine

Lochore Cup Semifinals

October 21 - Fifth v Eighth, 2.30pm

October 21 - Sixth v Seventh, 2.30pm

Meads Cup Semifinals

October 21 - First v Fourth, 2.30pm

October 21 - Second v Third, 2.30pm

Week 10

October 28 - Lochore Cup Final

October 28 - Meads Cup Final

- NZ Herald