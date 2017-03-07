7:49am Tue 7 March
Second chance: Dan Carter picked up by Swiss watchmaker

Dan Carter - still smiling all the way to the bank. Photo / Photosport
Shamed All Black legend Dan Carter has taken no time in finding a new major sponsor.

Dropped by Land Rover after he publicly admitted driving drunk in Paris, Carter has been signed by watchmakers TAG Heuer, who have made him a brand ambassador.

The Swiss company has announced via Twitter: "Are you ready for fantastic news? We are so proud to present New Zealand rugby super player Dan Carter as our newest TAG Heuer Ambassador".

The company's other ambassadors include the great American football quarterback Tom Brady and football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

After being axed by Land Rover last month, Carter said: "Not surprisingly, Landrover, who for good reason have zero tolerance towards drink driving, have ended their relationship with me. I understand this completely and am disappointed I put them in this position."


- NZ Herald

