Rugby: Sam Cane to return for Chiefs

Chiefs coach Dave Rennie intends to give Sam Cane his first start of the Super Rugby season this week.

The All Blacks flanker missed the opening two games of the competition, still struggling with an ankle injury that sent him home early on the end of year tour.

Cane will replace either Mitch Karpik or Lachlan Boshier in the loosies for Friday's game against the Hurricanes, with one of the duo switching to the bench.

Rennie says the rookies have certainly shifted his selection plans for the rest of the season, with the Chiefs not having to start Cane every week as Karpik and Boshier have shown they're more than capable of stepping up.

There's a chance all three could start at some point, with Cane to play number eight.

Tim Nanai-Williams sat out of training due to a minor knock on his hip.

- Radio Sport