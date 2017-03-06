Blues' Luatua banned for 4 weeks for high tackle

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " Blues and All Blacks backrower Steven Luatua has been suspended for four weeks after being sent off for a high tackle in Friday's Super Rugby match against the Chiefs.

Luatua pleaded guilty to the dangerous tackle charge and accepted the penalty recommended by the foul play review committee which comprised Nigel Hampton, Stefan Terblanche and John Langford.

Luatua was shown a red card for the off-the-ball tackle on Chiefs winger Tim Nanai-Williams just before halftime in the match at Hamilton, which the Chiefs won 41-26.