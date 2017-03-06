Showman rugby ref Nigel Owens yellow cards a ball boy

What next? A picture of a referee on the bedroom wall?

Welsh referee Nigel Owens is attempting to make up with the ball boy he yellow carded by giving the kid his match jersey.

The incident happened in a club match, after the boy had struck Owens in the back with a ball he was returning into the field of play

Owens, regarded amongst the world's best referees, quickly returned fire, brandishing the yellow card late in the Pro12 match between Leinster and Scarlets.

Yellow card for the ball boy! @Nigelrefowens was on form during @leinsterrugby v @scarlets_rugby! Carden felen i gasglwr y peli! pic.twitter.com/hzi55pK0Ht — Clwb Rygbi (@yclwbrygbi) March 5, 2017

The pair made up, shaking hands, but Owens went further and has tried to track the kid down on social media to offer him a memento.

This is why rugby is the greatest team sport in the world. Anyone know the ballboy? Will send him my match Jersey to keep. #goodsport https://t.co/2Hk2zjXIcI — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) March 4, 2017

- NZ Herald