Rugby: Black Ferns Sevens beat Australia, start unbeaten in Vegas

By Campbell Burnes

The Black Ferns Sevens have a clean sheet after day one of the Las Vegas Sevens.

Led by four tries each by Michaela Blyde and Portia Woodman in their three Pool C games, New Zealand emerged at the top of the so-called 'Pool of Death' and their reward is a Cup quarter-final tomorrow morning (6.50am NZT) against Russia, who were runners-up in Pool A, though they lost 34-7 to Canada.

After blanking Brazil 24-0 following a Blyde double, New Zealand dispatched England 27-5 with five tries. England, not quite the force they are in women's 15s, again missed the Cup rounds.

In their final pool game, New Zealand led 14-7 at the break against nemesis Australia after two early Woodman tries. Australia drew level at 14-all, before Blyde's fourth try of the day sealed the victory.

"Outstanding," was coach Allan Bunting's summation of day one. "It doesn't matter who I put on, they put their whole heart out there. I can trust anyone."

He said there were some sore bodies after three relatively intense matches on the artificial turf at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The other Cup quarters tomorrow see hosts USA face Ireland, Fiji play Australia, and Canada up against France.



New Zealand 24 (Michaela Blyde 2, Portia Woodman, Tyla Nathan-Wong; Nathan-Wong 2 con) Brazil 0 HT: 14-0

New Zealand 27 (Sarah Goss, Portia Woodman, Alena Saili, Kelly Brazier, Michael Blyde tries; Tyla Nathan-Wong con) England 5 (Emily Wood try) HT: 15-5

New Zealand 21 (Portia Woodman 2, Michaela Blyde tries; Tyla Nathan-Wong 3 con) Australia 14 (Emilee Cherry, Charlotte Caslick tries; Chloe Dalton 2 con) HT: 14-7

- NZ Herald