Ali Williams mocked by owner of Toulon after arrest: 'I knew he was a good negotiator'

Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal has ironically praised former All Black Ali Williams for his negotiating skills after his arrest on drug charges.

Williams and ex-Australia international James O'Connor were detained by Paris police over allegedly purchasing cocaine. Williams was charged with buying cocaine while O'Connor was hit with a charge of possession.

Boudjellal has experience of dealing with Williams, 36, after a two-year stint with Toulon, although he currently plays for Paris-based Racing 92.

"On one side, we have a 36-year-old whose career is over and on the other, a 26-year-old whose career, I hope for him, is not over," Boudjellal told Le Figaro newspaper.

"We have one player who was caught cocaine positive (O'Connor), and one who was negative and who apparently was a good trader.

"But I knew Williams was a good negotiator. It has been confirmed again - at 180 euros for 2.4 grams, he negotiates as well as his contracts."

Boudjellal then took a more serious tone to discuss cocaine in French rugby, as he believes there is a growing cocaine problem among professional.

"I do not want the third half of the day to be cocaine," he said. "I think all the presidents should be in a state of vigilance with respect to that.

"It does not mean that rugby is like reggae or hard rock, but beware."

