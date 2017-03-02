Fardy set to move to Leinster, Carter re-signs with Brumbies

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) " Back-rower Scott Fardy is moving to Irish side Leinster after Super Rugby, and his Wallabies and ACT Brumbies teammate Sam Carter has signed a new two-year contract to remain with the Australian Rugby Union.

Fardy's signing comes after Australian media reported the 30-test veteran fell out of favor with Australia coach Michael Cheika last season.

Carter's contract extension will see him remain with the ARU to the end of 2019. The lock has played 13 tests for Australia, the most recent against England in Melbourne in mid-2016.