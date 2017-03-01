Rugby: Chiefs shuffle loose forwards for clash with Blues

The continuing absence of Sam Cane has seen the Chiefs opt for a loose forward reshuffle for Friday night's clash with the Blues.

Cane will miss a second straight week while recovering from an ankle injury suffered in pre-season, leaving Lachlan Boshier to take the No 7 jersey for the Chiefs' home opener.

Japan captain Michael Leitch will start at No 8 in his first appearance of the season, pushing Liam Messam to blindside flanker.

And after starting on the openside in the Chiefs' victory over the Highlanders last weekend, 21-year-old Mitch Karpik has missed out on a spot in the 23 altogether.

The only other change to the starting XV is the promotion of Tim Nanai-Williams to the right wing, starting his first game for the Chiefs since 2015 and seeing Toni Pulu drop to the bench.

Aaron Cruden will make his 100th Super Rugby appearance on Friday night, hoping to help his side continue their 10-match winning streak against the Blues.

Chiefs team to play Blues in Hamilton on Friday night:

1. Kane Hames

2. Hika Elliot

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Dominic Bird

5. Brodie Retallick

6. Liam Messam

7. Lachlan Boshier

8. Michael Leitch

9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow

10. Aaron Cruden (c)

11. James Lowe

12. Johnny Faauli

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Tim Nanai-Williams

15. Damian McKenzie

Reserves:

Samisoni Taukei'aho, Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, Atu Moli, Taleni Seu, Tom Sanders, Jonathan Taumateine, Toni Pulu, Shaun Stevenson

- NZ Herald