4:47pm Wed 1 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Rugby: Chiefs shuffle loose forwards for clash with Blues

Liam Messam started at No 8 in the Chiefs' win over the Highlanders. Photo / photosport.nz
Liam Messam started at No 8 in the Chiefs' win over the Highlanders. Photo / photosport.nz

The continuing absence of Sam Cane has seen the Chiefs opt for a loose forward reshuffle for Friday night's clash with the Blues.

Cane will miss a second straight week while recovering from an ankle injury suffered in pre-season, leaving Lachlan Boshier to take the No 7 jersey for the Chiefs' home opener.

Japan captain Michael Leitch will start at No 8 in his first appearance of the season, pushing Liam Messam to blindside flanker.

And after starting on the openside in the Chiefs' victory over the Highlanders last weekend, 21-year-old Mitch Karpik has missed out on a spot in the 23 altogether.

The only other change to the starting XV is the promotion of Tim Nanai-Williams to the right wing, starting his first game for the Chiefs since 2015 and seeing Toni Pulu drop to the bench.

Aaron Cruden will make his 100th Super Rugby appearance on Friday night, hoping to help his side continue their 10-match winning streak against the Blues.

Chiefs team to play Blues in Hamilton on Friday night:

1. Kane Hames
2. Hika Elliot
3. Nepo Laulala
4. Dominic Bird
5. Brodie Retallick
6. Liam Messam
7. Lachlan Boshier
8. Michael Leitch
9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow
10. Aaron Cruden (c)
11. James Lowe
12. Johnny Faauli
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
14. Tim Nanai-Williams
15. Damian McKenzie

Reserves:
Samisoni Taukei'aho, Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, Atu Moli, Taleni Seu, Tom Sanders, Jonathan Taumateine, Toni Pulu, Shaun Stevenson

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 01 Mar 2017 18:27:10 Processing Time: 20ms