Justin Bieber to blame for short Super Rugby turnaround

Justin Bieber music has been banned from the Western Force gym this week, as players attempt to overcome their bumps and bruises in time for tomorrow night's Super Rugby clash with Queensland in Perth.

Under normal circumstances, the Force's match with the Reds would have been scheduled for a Saturday night or, at worst, a Friday evening.

But with Bieber performing a concert on Monday at nib Stadium, the clash had to be scheduled for Thursday, leaving the Force just five days in between games.

The Reds, who beat the Sharks 28-26 on Friday, have one extra day than the Force to prepare for the match.

Force lock Adam Coleman fronted the media on Tuesday and was still sporting a black eye from Saturday's loss to the NSW Waratahs.

But he did his best to play down the short turnaround between games.

"It's the first time I've had a five-day turnaround. The body's feeling pretty good," Coleman said.

"We'll play it on any day.

"It's our first home game. We travel a lot, so we really have to relish these moments."

Continued below.

Related Content Rugby: Chiefs litmus test of Blues' chances Rugby: Hurricanes expecting bigger challenge from Rebels The unsung player of Super Rugby week one

The Force will be without skipper Ben McCalman (thumb) and Matt Hodgson (hamstring) for a second successive week.

Coach Dave Wessels has named the same backline, but he's made several changes to his forward pack.

Recruit Ben Daley replaces Pek Cowan at prop, while Matt Philip has been named at lock.

Coleman is expecting a fierce battle with the Reds at the set piece.

And he said it was crucial to halt the influence of Reds five-eighth Quade Cooper.

"Quade's very steppy," Coleman said.

"He'll keep stepping on the inside and loves to throw those flat balls across the backline.

"We'll look to get some good line speed on the Reds."

The Reds have made only one change to their squad, with prop Taniela Tupou named on the bench after serving his two-week ban for headbutting.

FORCE: Dane Haylett-Petty, Luke Morahan, Curtis Rona, Billy Meakes, Chance Peni, Jono Lance, Ryan Louwrens, Brynard Stander, Kane Koteka, Ross Haylett-Petty, Adam Coleman, Matt Philip, Jermaine Ainsley, Heath Tessmann (capt), Ben Daley. Res: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Pek Cowan, Tetera Faulkner, Richard Hardwick, Isi Naisarani, Michael Ruru, Ian Prior, Alex Newsome.

REDS: Karmichael Hunt, Chris Kuridrani, Samu Kerevi, Duncan Paia'aua, Eto Nabuli, Quade Cooper, Nick Frisby, Scott Higginbotham, George Smith, Adam Korczyk, Kane Douglas, Rob Simmons, Sam Talakai, Stephen Moore, James Slipper (capt). Res: Andrew Ready, Taniela Tupou, Sef Fa'agase, Izack Rodda, Hendrik Tui, James Tuttle, Jake McIntyre, Izaia Perese.

- NZ Herald