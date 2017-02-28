Allister Coetzee to remain Springboks coach after horror season

Allister Coetzee will remain head coach of the Springboks following a review by the South African Rugby Union.

Coetzee was under pressure to stand down from his role after guiding his national side to their worst-ever calendar year in 2016.

South Africa won four of 12 tests and suffered a first home defeat to Ireland in June before losing 57-15 to the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship.The Springboks lost to Italy on the end of season tour.

SA Rugby has made a change to Coetzee's assistants with backs coach Mzwandile Stick dropping out to work with the under20 side, with Cheetahs coach Franco Smith replacing him.

Former Springbok Brendan Venter is linked to the role of defensive coach although he is contracted to Italy through until 2019.

South Africa's record under Coetzee

Won 4 Lost 8

Points scored 240

Points against 329

Includes defeats to New Zealand, Ireland, Argentina, Australia, England, Italy and Wales

- Radio Sport