Kiwis in Europe: Bristol hanging in promo-relegation struggle

By Campbell Burnes

Bristol are not done just yet.

The West Country Aviva Premiership club, who will welcome Pat Lam and Steven Luatua in the northern summer, are propping up the table but did their cause no harm with a tight 12-11 win over neighbours Bath, coached by Todd Blackadder.

Former Wales and Lions international Gavin Henson wound back the clock with some crucial goals for Bristol, who fielded a contingent of six Kiwis in their 23-man squad.

They were Jason Woodward (15), Siale Piutau (12), Tusi Pisi (22), Alby Mathewson (9), Jack Lam (7) and Anthony Perenise (3).

Bath No 8 Paul Grant set up the game's sole try, to former Scotland international Dave Denton.

A crowd of over 16,000 packed Ashton Gate, and Bristol, with their third win of 2016-17, are now just three points shy of Worcester on the standings.

The Warriors went down 24-14 at Northampton, despite a try to wing Bryce Heem.

No 8 Teimana Harrison scored a try for Saints, while others to feature were Ahsee Tuala, Ken Pisi, Nafi Tuitavake, James Wilson and Michael Paterson.

Saracens returned to winning ways with a 29-18 win over Sale, helped by No 8 Samuela Vunisa. The Sharks started Denny Solomona, TJ Ioane, Bryn Evans and Halani Aulika, with Johnny Leota off the bench.

A try to Alofa Alofa and two goals to Nick Evans were not quite enough for Harlequins, beaten 27-18 at home by Leicester, for whom Telusa Veainu, Jono Kitto, Mike FitzGerald and Brendon O'Connor all featured.

Continued below.

Related Content Eddie Jones outfoxed - and he doesn't like it one bit Super Rugby Form XV - Week 1 Rugby: Ross Bond taking the Pride reins

Jimmy Gopperth was at it again for Wasps, chalking up 25 points via three tries and four goals as the league leaders defeated Gloucester 35-22. The six Kiwis for Gloucester were Tom Marshall, Willi Heinz, Jeremy Thrush, John Afoa, Josh Hohneck and Motu Matu'u.

Thomas Waldrom's Exeter Chiefs beat Newcastle 36-14, Tane Takalua kicking goals for the Falcons. Nili Latu and Sinoti Sinoti also started for the latter.

Wayne Pivac's Scarlets won a famous 30-21 victory at Thomond Park over Munster, thus ending the home side's unbeaten run at their fortress and nine-match unbeaten streak in the Guinness PRO12. Second stanza tries to Johnny McNicholl and Hadleigh Parkes were vital as Scarlets came home strong to firm as semifinalists.

Tyler Bleyendaal kicked three goals for Munster, who also started Francais Saili and Rhys Marshall.

Nick Crosswell's Dragons were smashed 54-22 at home by leaders Leinster, for whom Jamison Gibson-Park and Hayden Triggs scored tries.

Cardiff Blues won 18-17 at Edinburgh. Willis Halaholo, Gareth Anscombe, Nick Williams and Jarrad Hoeata all played for the Blues, though the latter copped a yellow card.

A late Kieron Fonotia try sealed Ospreys' 26-15 win over Glasgow. Brendon Leonard and Grayson Hart were the starting halfbacks for Ospreys and Glasgow respectively, while Warriors hooker Corey Flynn scored a try.

Connacht continued their resurgence with a 34-19 victory at Treviso. Bundee Aki made his comeback at centre alongside fellow Kiwis Nepia Fox-Matamua, Naulia Dawai and Stacey Ili, while the Italians started Michael Tagicakibau, Dean Budd and Filo Paulo.

Ulster, with Jared Payne also on the comeback trail off the bench and with Sean Reidy and Charlie Piutau starting, dispatched Zebre 40-17.

The French Top 14 resumes this weekend after a Six Nations hiatus.

- NZ Herald