Rugby: Ross Bond taking the Pride reins

Ross Bond is the new Wellington Pride head coach for 2017.

The well-known Wellingtonian is as excited as he's ever been during his long and successful coaching career as he embarks on a new challenge.

"I really can't wait to get stuck in," Bond said. "I have always watched the Pride from afar either by attending matches or on TV in more recent years and the timing this year was right to put my hand up to see what I can do."

Bond isn't making any bold predictions, but clearly believes Wellington women's rugby is on the brink of a successful period.

"Last time the Pride won the Farah Palmer Cup was in 2006, but they reached the final in 2015 and last year they reached the semifinal before being bundled out by Counties Manukau. What's clear is there is a nucleus of a very good side.

"I see my job as a dual role. Of course you want to tick the box in terms of wins because that's what we measure ourselves on, but there is also a big developmental element.

"If you look at St Mary's College, for example, with their sevens, you know the talent is there and ready to come through and be very successful if it's developed in the right way."

Bond's pedigree is without question. In 11 seasons as a premier club coach in Wellington, he took his teams to seven Jubilee Cup finals and 10 semifinals, winning the elusive silverware with Poneke in 2003.

When you throw in four seasons as Horowhenua Kapiti's head coach in the Heartland Championship, including two finals, his coaching CV is as long as it is impressive.

Coaching the Pride will represent the first time Bond has coached a women's rugby team, but he is no stranger to women's sport.

"I have not coached a women's rugby team, but I was the assistant coach of the St Mary's Old Girls premier netball team which won the championship in 2011 and I have coached my daughter's cricket teams on a number of occasions.

"With the Women's Rugby World Cup in Ireland in August, it's a huge year for the women's game and with the growth we've seen in Wellington it's an exciting time to be involved."

