6:21am Mon 27 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Six Nations Results

Scotland 29 (Tommy Seymour, Tim Visser tries; Finn Russell 2 conversions, 5 penalties), Wales 13 (Liam Williams try; Leigh Halfpenny conversion, 2 penalties). HT: 9-13

Ireland 19 (Conor Murray try; Jonathan Sexton conversion, 2 penalties, dropped goal, Paddy Jackson penalty), France 9 (Camille Lopez 3 penalties). HT: 7-6

England 36 (Jack Nowell 2, Dan Cole, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Ben Te'o tries; Owen Farrell 3 conversions), Italy 15 (Giovanbattista Venditti, Michele Campagnaro tries; Tommaso Allen conversion, dropped goal). HT: 5-10

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 27 Feb 2017 06:21:29 Processing Time: 334ms