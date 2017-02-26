8:59pm Sun 26 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Rugby: Mo'unga suffers broken hand

Richie Mounga played 80 minutes in the win over the Brumbies. Photo / Getty
Richie Mounga played 80 minutes in the win over the Brumbies. Photo / Getty

The Crusaders have suffered a serious injury blow in the opening week of the season, with Richie Mo'unga ruled out of rugby for up to two months.

The first five-eighth today had surgery to repair a fractured bone in his left hand, having sustained the injury during the Crusaders' 17-13 win over the Brumbies on Saturday night.

Mo'unga played a full 80 minutes in the match and impressed in general play while suffering an off night from the kicking tee. But, according to a team statement, he presented with a sore hand after the match and further investigations revealed the fracture.

Mo'unga was said to be recovering well but expected to be out of action for six-to-eight weeks.


In the meantime, the Crusaders' pivot duties will be entrusted to Mitchell Hunt and Marty McKenzie. Hunt, 21, made his Super Rugby debut last year and appeared in two matches for the Crusaders, while McKenzie featured in four after moving south from the Chiefs.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 26 Feb 2017 20:59:21 Processing Time: 566ms