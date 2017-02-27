Rugby: Hawke's Bay lads run riot at Waipukurau

By Shane Hurndell - Hawkes Bay Today

Don't expect Hawke's Bay to be among the minnows at the national under-19 rugby tournament this year.

Hawke's Bay haven't finished better than 11th over the past three years, but if the talent on display as their Academy team walloped Manawatu Academy 60-12 at Waipukurau's Central Park on Saturday is an indication those sort of finishes should become a distant memory.

A lot will depend on the availability of Hastings Boys High School 1st XV players - and all but one of the nine 2016 HBHS 1st XV players in action on Saturday have returned to school this year in an attempt to go one place better than last year's second placing in the national Top Four competition.

One of those is winger Kini Naholo, a younger brother of All Blacks and Highlanders winger Waisake Naholo. He scored two tries and displayed some dazzling footwork before being forced to retire with an ankle injury.

"I should only be on the sideline for a couple of weeks. But it was good playing with some of the big boys, it will certainly help me for the future. I want to help the 1st XV go all the way this year as it was disappointing to finish second last year," Naholo said.

The youngest of three brothers and a sister in his family, Naholo pointed out his other brother is in the Taranaki Rugby Academy. And how much advice does the pair get off their famous older brother?

"We don't catch up as often as we would like because he is pretty busy. But when we see each other at Christmas and other holidays he always has a few tips."

As the score suggests, the Hawke's Bay lads were dominant in hot conditions on Saturday. Their recycling, composure, defensive work, accuracy and option-taking were all top shelf considering how early it is in the season.

Their discipline was also first class. Hawke's Bay didn't concede a penalty until the 50th minute of the match, which was played in 30-minute thirds.

The hosts conceded six penalties, two less than Manawatu. Hawke's Bay captain and No 8 Hannon Brighouse was again powerful, particularly off the back of the scrum.

Prop Tom Farrell was full of authority in the tight and dynamic in the loose. Flankers Ricky Hayes and Luke McKenna broke the advantage line with ease and were tireless on defence.

Second five-eighth Mitch Drew and outside backs Nick Biss, Al Momoisea and Naholo were dangerous and attacked with intelligence. Hastings Boys High School first five-eighth Lincoln McClutchie displayed his wide repertoire of skills.

As part of the Hawke's Bay academy's focus on position specifics this month several high-profile former Magpies assisted by passing on tips during the intervals. Former captain and No 8 Mutu Ngarimu, inside back Dan Waenga and outside back Jacob Kennedy were among them.

Hawke's Bay Rugby Union's player development manager Joe Payton is on to a winner with this system and the format used for Saturday's game.

Manawatu's best were winger Ben Werthmuller, who scored two tries, and hooker Chris Cairns. Former Hawke's Bay age-group rep and 2016 Central premier club player George McPherson provided valuable impact for the visitors when he took the field as a substitute loosie.

Fourteen players the Manawatu team's coaching staff wanted to see in the game were unavailable.