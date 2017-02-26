Rugby: Jonathan Sexton leads Ireland over France

Another perfect goalkicking effort by Jonathan Sexton led Ireland over France 19-9 in an often sloppy, rain-soaked Six Nations rugby match this morning (NZT).

Sexton hit two penalties, converted the only try, and struck a 40-meter dropped goal before leaving in the 68th minute of his first match in five weeks, and his first match for Ireland since November following injuries.

France mounted a ferocious first-quarter attack to lead 6-0 on two Camille Lopez penalty kicks.Ireland seized momentum with a try from close range by Conor Murray.

Sexton's conversion put Ireland up 7-6.The Irish failed to convert sustained pressure into more first-half points, twice turning the ball over inside France's five-meter line.

Lopez converted a 73rd-minute penalty to pull France within 16-9, but substitute Irish flyhalf Paddy Jackson hit his own three minutes later to deny France a losing bonus point.

