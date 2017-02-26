Scotland sinks Wales 29-13 in Six Nations

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) " Scotland convincingly ended a run of nine losses to Wales with a 29-13 win in Six Nations rugby at Murrayfield on Saturday.

After beating Ireland in their opener, the Scots have knocked over another team ranked above them with a show of second-half steel that they didn't produce until very recently. Down 13-9 at halftime, the Scots scored 20 points and two brilliant backs tries in the second half, and blanked the Welsh.

They also eliminated Wales from title contention while remaining in the hunt themselves. They haven't been in the chase this late in the championship since 1999 - the last Five Nations - and go to Twickenham in two weeks to face defending champion England with confidence, even though they haven't beaten the English since 1993.

Scotland's past and present meant few gave it a chance on Saturday, especially after what was thought to be the crippling loss of the injured Greig Laidlaw, its inspirational leader, scrumhalf, and main goalkicker.

But Finn Russell kicked over all seven of his shots at goal, scrumhalf Ali Price in his first test start was well shaded by Wales counterpart Rhys Webb but without costing his side, and stand-in skipper John Barclay led a forwards effort that denied Wales ball for large chunks of the second half.