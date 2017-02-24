England limit changes to 4 for Italy in Six Nations

LONDON (AP) " Coach Eddie Jones resisted the temptation for wholesale reform by limiting England's changes to four for the Six Nations match against last-placed Italy at Twickenham on Sunday.

There was speculation England would make more changes for a team Ireland scored 63 against in Rome two weeks ago.

But England, the only unbeaten side, has defeated France and Wales only very late, and without firing on all cylinders. The Irish score also makes it a necessity for England to grab its first four-try bonus point and improve its overall points difference.

"It is an important test match for us and our only consideration is to play well," Jones said on Friday.

He has given first starts of the year for flanker James Haskell, scrumhalf Danny Care, and centre Ben Te'o. Jonny May was back on the right wing.

Captain and hooker Dylan Hartley, still getting up to match fitness after a suspension, was starting again.

Also, loosehead prop Mako Vunipola was back in the matchday 23 after recovering from left knee ligament damage in December.

___

England: Mike Brown, Jonny May, Ben Te'o, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Danny Care; Nathan Hughes, James Haskell, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Joe Launchbury, Dan Cole, Dylan Hartley (captain), Joe Marler. Reserves: Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Tom Wood, Jack Clifford, Ben Youngs, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell.