Blues open Super Rugby season with 56-18 win over Rebels

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " Rieko Ioane crossed for three tries as the Auckland Blues kicked off the 2017 Super Rugby season with a thumping 56-18 win over the Rebels on Thursday night, securing their first win in Melbourne.

In a low-key opener in front of 10,265 people at AAMI Park, the Rebels pushed Auckland in the first half and trailed by 10 points at the break. But the gulf in class and fitness between the franchises from New Zealand and Australia was overwhelming in the second half as the Blues piled on the points.

Auckland finished with seven tries to two against the error-prone Rebels, who turned over too much possession and slipped off too many important tackles.

Melbourne had a setback early when skipper Nic Stirzaker left the field following a head knock not long after scoring the home team's firstry try in the seventh minute, joining an extensive injury list that includes Wallabies Sean McMaon and James Hanson.

The Hamilton-based Chiefs and the Dunedin-based Highlanders will meet in an all-New Zealand opener and the Queensland Reds will host the Durban-based Sharks in Friday's matches.

The defending champion Hurricanes will travel to Tokyo to open against the Sunwolves.