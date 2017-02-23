Hurricanes drop Barrett, Coles to bench for Super Rugby opener

The Hurricanes will open the defence of their Super Rugby crown with All Blacks guns Beauden Barrett and captain Dane Coles on the bench against the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

Five-eighth Barrett and hooker Coles, arguably the most important players in their charge to last year's maiden title, are being eased into 2017.

Halfback TJ Perenara is named skipper for Saturday's historic clash at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium.

It is the Sunwolves' first-ever game against Kiwi opposition, having gone without in their inaugural 2016 campaign, in which they finished last on the overall ladder.

Maori All Blacks playmaker Otere Black will wear No.10, while Coles' hooking spot goes to Ricky Riccitelli.

Coach Chris Boyd has named his three other All Blacks tourists - Perenara, and brothers Julian and Ardie Savea - to start, but makes no apologies for his approach with Barrett and Coles.

"Beauden and Dane are both following their return-to-play protocols and part of that is that they were always going to have a graduated entry into the Super Rugby season," Boyd said.

"They're both key guys for us and there is no benefit in pushing them any faster than we need to, but they'll both have a part to play in Tokyo."

Barrett's younger brother, Jordie, 20, will make his Super Rugby debut at fullback in the absence of the injured Nehe Milner-Skudder (hamstring).

Starting lock James Blackwell and utility bench forward Reed Prinsep are poised to make their first Hurricanes appearances.

Chris Eves is the starting loosehead prop in the absence of injured duo Reggie Goodes (head) and Loni Uhila (calf).

Just six starting players also began the final against the Lions in Wellington last August, won 20-3. They are backs Cory Jane, Matt Proctor and Perenara, and forwards Ardie Savea, Brad Shields and Michael Fatialofa.

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Cory Jane, Matt Proctor, Ngani Laumape, Julian Savea, Otere Black, TJ Perenara (capt), Blade Thomson, Ardie Savea, Brad Shields, Michael Fatialofa, James Blackwell, Jeffery To'omaga-Allen, Ricky Riccitelli, Chris Eves. Reserves: Dane Coles, Ben May, Mike Kainga, Reed Prinsep, Callum Gibbins, Chris Smylie, Beauden Barrett, Vince Aso.