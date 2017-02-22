Rugby: Mitch Karpik to fill Sam Cane's boots for Chiefs

Sam Cane's misfortune has opened the door for Mitch Karpik to make his Super Rugby debut against the Highlanders on Friday night.

Karpik missed the entire previous campaign after suffering a knee injury in pre-season but the Auckland flanker will take Cane's No 7 jersey for the season-opening clash in Dunedin.

"I feel like a 10-year-old kid again," Karpik said. "I'm just really excited to lace up my boots and play some rugby."

The 21-year-old is one of four young players in line to make their Super Rugby debut for the Chiefs. Karpik is joined in the starting lineup by Taranaki livewire Johnny Faauli, who will start his first game at second five-eighth, while Waikato hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho and Counties Manukau halfback Jonathan Taumateine could earn their first caps off the bench.

All Black prop Nepo Laulala will also don the Chiefs jersey for the first time after diligently working his way back from a knee injury sustained in January 2016.

In addition to the four youngsters, Chiefs head coach Dave Rennie has selected a vastly experienced lineup to set the benchmark for the side's 2017 campaign, with the starting XV featuring 10 players with All Blacks experience.

1. Kane Hames

2. Hika Elliot

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Dominic Bird

5. Brodie Retallick

6. Taleni Seu

7. Mitchell Karpik

8. Liam Messam

9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow

10. Aaron Cruden (c)

11. James Lowe

12. Johnny Faauli

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Toni Pulu

15. Damian McKenzie

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, Atu Moli, Mitchell Brown, Lachlan Boshier, Jonathan Taumateine, Tim Nanai-Williams, Shaun Stevenson

- NZ Herald