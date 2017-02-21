Haylett-Perry re-signs with Australian rugby

PERTH, Australia (AP) " Wallabies winger Dane Haylett-Perry has re-signed with Australian Rugby through the 2019 World Cup.

The 27-year-old, who has played 14 tests since his debut against England in June, will also remain with the Western Force in Super Rugby.

Haylett-Perry says he's determined to establish himself as a test regular.

He says "the drawcard of trying to get back into that Wallabies team was a large part of my decision. I really enjoyed last year, the challenges week in and week out, watching my game grow and the Force were a big part of that. I feel like we're really heading in the right direction and we have a great group of young men with a bright future."