All Blacks premiere new men's Jockey range 'Decode'

Brittany Keogh is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

It's appointment viewing with a difference in the rugby season - the annual launch of Jockey's new men's underwear range modelled by some of the New Zealand's favourite men in black.

Photos of All Blacks and All Blacks Sevens players, including TJ Perenara, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ardie Savea, Scott Curry and DJ Forbes, in their jocks will soon grace the walls of department stores and billboards around the country.

The new Decode range features colourful and patterned trunks and is based on the idea that style starts with putting on the right underwear.

The Herald on Sunday was allowed on set for the photo shoot which took place at a waterfront Milford mansion last month.

Lienert-Brown, 21, who made his All Blacks debut last year, joked putting his Jockeys on in the morning was a "crucial part" of his daily routine.

"From there you're pretty much sorted because they give you those special powers."

His All Black team-mate, 25-year-old halfback Perenara, said the Decode range was varied, with options for every occasion.

"It's about showing how versatile the Jockey can be, like regardless of what you're doing there's an apparel that can suit that event."

Curry, 28, agreed.

Continued below.

Related Content Rugby: Ben Smith facing spell on sideline Rugby: Hurricanes suffer Cory Jane blow Video All Blacks on the new Jockey campaign

"If you're going for a run they've got the right Jockeys for that or a business event, there's something a bit nicer if you've got something later on, something a bit tidier," the 28-year-old All Blacks Sevens star added.

Perenara and Curry both had previous experience modelling for Jockey in earlier campaigns.

But January's shoot was the first time Lienert-Brown had stripped off for the brand.

The second-five said he was nervous about being compared to Jockey model and veteran All Black Daniel Carter.

"He's a tough one to live up, that standard. But we try our best."

Despite his nerves he said he was excited to see the ads and was bracing himself for a bit of ribbing in the locker room.

"I've told a few mates and they can't wait to see the final product and no doubt there'll be a bit of banter thrown around."

- Herald on Sunday