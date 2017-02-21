Quade Cooper remembers Dan Vickerman as a 'protector' of young Wallabies teammates

Wallabies playmaker Quade Cooper has shared his memories of former teammate Dan Vickerman who passed away in the weekend, saying the lock was a protector of the younger players in the squad.

Cooper played alongside Vickerman at the 2011 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

"He had such a presence on and off the field," Cooper he told the Courier Mail.

"He took myself, Kurtley Beale and James O'Connor under his wing a fair bit. He was like a protector for us, even at training.

"We looked up to him - it's quite devastating to get told the news yesterday. It hit us pretty close to home. The rugby community is going to miss him.

Cooper urged his 471,000 Twitter followers to "check in and ask #RUOK" even if friends did not seem to be struggling in their life.

"Guys shouldn't be afraid to reach out for help. It's a tough world out there," Cooper said.

SPORTING COMMUNITY REACTS

Rugby players, former rugby league players and cricketers all expressed their sadness at news of Vickerman's passing.

Former Waratahs and Australia teammate Phil Waugh had only positive things to say about his good friend.

"We all have huge admiration for the guy that he was," Waugh said, per Fairfax Media. "He was one of those players when you're standing next to him in the change room and he's running out next to you, you had so much confidence.

Continued below.

Related Content Rugby: Hurricanes taking it easy for 10s Justin Marshall remembers Joost van der Westhuizen as 'best on planet' All Black Ben Smith sticks with Highlanders

"He's a guy that necessarily wasn't the loudest in the team, but had the most respect from everyone playing with him. There's so many positive memories of him on and off the field."

Shocked an old team mate Dan Vickerman has passed away..Grateful to have played along side you..Thoughts & prayers are with his wife & 2kids — Quade Cooper (@QuadeCooper) February 19, 2017

Wow, I'm absolutely shocked by the news of Dan Vickerman, a true role model for Rugby union on and off the field! #RIP #RugbyUnion — Nathan Charles (@NathanCharles2) February 19, 2017

Dan Vickerman ?!?! Shocking news — Ruan Smith (@Ruan_Twin) February 19, 2017

Sincerest condolences to the Vickerman family and all his friends following the passing of Daniel overnight. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/qPZ9rlwhZ5 — Clint Newton (@c_newton11) February 19, 2017

Sorry to hear about the passing of former bishop boy and wallabie dan vickerman! Only 37yrs old. thoughts are with his family and friends. — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) February 19, 2017

Waking up to sad news about Dan Vickerman this morning. Always enjoyed playing against him. A real competitor and a great guy. — Victor Matfield (@VictorMatfield) February 19, 2017

Incredibly saddened waking up to the news of Dan Vickerman. A true gentleman of the game. Thoughts are with his family.

Rest easy Vicks — Adam Ashley-Cooper (@AdamCoopy) February 19, 2017

Thoughts and prayers with the Vickerman family and their loved ones this morning. Such sad news to wake up to — Bryan Habana (@BryanHabana) February 19, 2017

I had my arm around you for most of our playing days brother. No words can express the sadness #beatpeacenowmate #RIPbigV A post shared by Nathan Sharpe (@nathansharpe) on Feb 18, 2017 at 11:06pm PST

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- NZ Herald