Chiefs assistant coach Kieran Keane is the latest New Zealand mind to head overseas.

Keane has signed a three year deal to coach Irish Pro12 side Connacht and will link up with them at the end of the Super Rugby season.

The former All Black has an impressive coaching CV in New Zealand, boasting an assistant coach role at the Highlanders in 2011 as well as guiding Tasman from the second division of provincial rugby to the final in the top flight.

- Radio Sport