Kiwis in Europe: Colin Slade up in lights at Pau

Colin Slade is doing the damage at Pau in the French Top 14.

The 29-year-old former All Blacks No 10 racked up 24 points as Pau recorded their sixth consecutive victory, 39-22 over Grenoble, on the weekend.

Slade kicked three conversions, five penalty goals and a dropped goal to help lift Pau into the top six playoffs spots and supporters are now dreaming about a first Bouclier de Brennus since 1964. Pau's forwards coach is Carl Hayman, while former All Blacks No 10 Simon Mannix is in charge of the sporting programme at the club.

Jamie Mackintosh (1) and Daniel Ramsay (18) also featured for Pau, while Rory Grice, Nigel Hunt and Sona Taumalolo, who was one of four yellow-carded, appeared for Grenoble.

Racing-Metro, minus the injured and in the news Dan Carter, defeated Brive 33-25. Chris Masoe and So'otala Fa'aso'o started in the loose forwards, while prop Ben Tameifuna was injected off the bench.

Stephen Brett scored 16 points from the tee to help Clermont to a 46-27 win over Manu Leiataua's Bayonne. Fritz Lee (8) and Benson Stanley (21) also played for Clermont.

Victor Vito scored a try to kick-start leaders La Rochelle to a 37-18 victory over Stade Francais. Jason Eaton and Hikairo Forbes were alongside Vito in the pack, while Aled de Malmanche copped a yellow card for Stade.

Ma'a Nonu celebrated his contract extension with Toulon by helping his club to a 31-17 win over Lyon, for whom Hosea Gear scored a try and Mike Harris slotted three goals. Toby Arnold and Ti'i Paulo also turned out for Lyon.

Maama Vaipulu and David Smith helped Castres to a 29-17 at Bordeaux-Begles, for whom Simon Hickey kicked three goals, and Luke Braid and Hugh Chalmers combined in the loose.

A try to Census Johnston was not quite enough as Toulouse fell 27-18 at Montpellier. Joe Tekori started at lock for the vanquished, while Carl Axtens and Luke McAlister came off the pine.

The Top 14 breaks this weekend for round three of the Six Nations and returns on March 4.

In the Guinness PRO12, a Sean Reidy try highlighted Ulster's 37-17 over a Glasgow outfit that included Brian Alainu'uese, Grayson Hart and Corey Flynn.

Nick Williams and Willis Halaholo scored tries as Cardiff Blues trounced Treviso 57-20. Gareth Anscombe, former Blues prop Taufa'ao Filise and Jarrad Hoeata all started for the Blues, while Michael Tagicakibau and locks Filo Paulo and Dean Budd featured for the Italian club.

Connacht edged Nick Crosswell's Dragons 14-9, with Jake Heenan starting in the No 7 jersey. Munster beat Ospreys 25-23 in a top of the table clash, with Francis Saili scoring a try and Tyler Bleyendaal kicking four goals. Centre Kieron Fonotia scored a try for Ospreys.

Phil Burleigh's Edinburgh were convincingly dispatched 39-10 by Leinster, who fielded Michael Bent and Jamison Gibson-Park off the bench.

Scarlets, with Johnny McNicholl and Hadleigh Parkes both starting in the backline, accounted for Kurt Baker's Zebre 42-7.

In the Aviva Premiership, former Blues and Northland halfback Tane Takalua gorged himself on 24 points from three tries and four goals as Newcastle beat Northampton 46-31. Takalua's teammates included Sinoti Sinoti, Nili Latu and Mike Delany. Ken Pisi scored a try for the Saints, who also fielded Ahsee Tuala, Nafi Tuitavake, Teimana Harrison and Michael Paterson.

A hat-trick to New Zealand-born former league player Denny Solomona was the main features of Sale Sharks' 34-28 win over leaders Wasps, for whom Jimmy Gopperth, again at centre, kicked five goals. Bryn Evans, Halani Aulika and TJ Ioane were in the Sale pack.

Kahn Fotuali'i's Bath beat Harlequins 22-12. Mark Reddish and Mat Luamanu started for Quins, while George Naoupu, Nick Evans and Alofa Alofa were subs.

Jeremy Thrush and Tom Marshall scored crucial tries to help Gloucester beat Sean Maitland's Saracens 31-23. Josh Hohneck and Willi Heinz also started for the victors.

Leicester hammered Bristol 50-17, with Telusa Veainu and Brendon O'Connor among the tryscorers. Jason Woodward kicked three goals for struggling Bristol, who seem bound for relegation, despite the likes of Siale Piutau, Tusi Pisi, Alby Mathewson, Mark Sorenson and Jack Lam on their roster.

Tries to Bryce Heem and Jackson Willison and Chris Vui's presence on the blindside could not prevent Worcester going down 48-32 to Exeter Chiefs.

