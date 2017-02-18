Former All Black Sione Lauaki farewelled in Auckland

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Sione Lauaki is being farewelled by hundreds of family, friends, fans and rugby dignitaries in Auckland today.

Lauaki, who played 17 All Blacks tests between 2005 and 2008, passed away in Waitakere Hospital on Sunday surrounded by family, having apparently suffered kidney failure. He was 35.

He is being farewelled at Church Unlimited in Te Atatu today, where upwards of 1500 hundred people have gathered.

The service, which was predominantly in Tongan, was marked by the harmonious and stirring singing of the Tongan church choir.

Lauaki's wife Stephanie spoke about the huge amount of love her husband put into the world.

"I feel honoured to have been his wife and the mother of his children," she said.

"I'm just really blessed that I can look at my sons and see the love of their father every day."

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster, who was Lauaki's coach at the Waikato Chiefs, spoke on behalf of the rugby world.

He talked of Lauaki's "childlike giggle that didn't seem appropriate coming from that big body."

He said Lauaki was wary when you first met him and slow to trust, but when you had earned his trust "he would give you everything".

Continued below.

Related Content Former club mates pay their respects to 'gentle giant' Sione Lauaki Skill levels in international rugby are 'miles behind' other professional sports Video Watch: Mourners arrive for Sione Lauaki funeral

Last day with our brother.. maybe gone but will never be forgotten... till we meet again my doko #OfaAtuDoxs #DoxsBrothers A post shared by Manu Vatuvei (@manuvatuvei) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

Lauaki was transparent and couldn't hide his emotions. It was always clear when there was a black cloud hanging over him, Foster said.

"But when life was good he had a presence that lit up the room."

Foster said not every decision Lauaki made was a good one. And while playing rugby came naturally to him, training didn't.

But on the field, "he could impose himself physically like no player I have ever seen".

Lauaki's former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry also attended the funeral.

Born in Tonga, Lauaki emerged out of Kelston Boys' High and debuted for Auckland in 2002, before switching to Waikato and making his maiden Super Rugby appearance for the Chiefs in 2004.

He made his debut for the All Blacks a year later in a victory over Fiji and was eventually part of the squad that fell short at the 2007 World Cup, but found his path at the top level blocked by Rodney So'oalio and Jerry Collins.

Lauaki also played for the one-off Pacific Islanders combination and, within a 15-day period in 2004, scored tries for them against Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

An enormously destructive loose forward, Lauaki's career never quite reached its potential, having struggled with his fitness and off-field issues.

The son of Kepu and Melefale Lauaki, he is also survived by wife Stephanie and his five children.

He will be laid to rest at Waikumete Cemetery - just a few roads down from his former college, Kelston Boys' High School.

Sione Lauaki: June 22, 1981 - February 12, 2017

• Made his test debut off the bench in the All Blacks' 91-0 demolition of Fiji at Albany in 2005.

• He went on to play in all three tests against the touring British and Irish Lions that year.

• Injury ruled him out of All Black selection in 2006, but he returned as a World Cup contender when he starred for the Chiefs in a victory over the Crusaders in Christchurch with a phenomenal fend on Richie McCaw.

• Lauaki played 17 tests for the All Blacks between 2005 and 2008, scoring three tries.

• Before his All Blacks debut, Lauaki scored test match tries for the Pacific Islanders against Australia, New Zealand and South Africa within 15 days in 2004, a feat without precedent.

- NZ Herald