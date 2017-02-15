12:56pm Thu 16 February
Rugby: 10 All Blacks return for Crusaders

Sam Whitelock is back to captain the Crusaders. Photo / Getty
The Crusaders will welcome back a host of All Blacks for their final Super Rugby pre-season match against the Hurricanes tomorrow.

10 All Blacks that went of the end of year tour are sprinkled throughout the match day squad, with the likes of captain Sam Whitelock, Matt Todd, Ryan Crotty and Israel Dagg starting.

Kieran Read is the only All Black missing, with the All Blacks skipper expecting to return to Super Rugby in April after undergoing wrist surgery in the off-season.

Joe Moody, Wyatt Crockett, Codie Taylor and Luke Romano are all on an extended bench.

Todd and Crotty have been announced as the Crusaders vice-captains for the Super Rugby season.

The match kicks off at 5pm tomorrow at the Border Rugby Club in Waverley.

- Radio Sport

