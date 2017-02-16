Scotland captain out of Six Nations with ankle injury

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) " Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations rugby tournament because of an ankle injury.

Laidlaw's English club, Gloucester, says the scrumhalf damaged ankle ligaments when he was hurt in the first half of Scotland's 22-16 loss to France on Sunday.

Scotland says "the extent of the damage is such that he will take no further part in the current championship."

The Scots have games remaining against Wales, Scotland and Italy.