Rugby: Former All Black Jono Gibbes to coach Ulster

Former All Black Jono Gibbes has landed the head coaching role at Ulster.

Gibbes, the 40-year-old former Waikato loose forward-lock who played eight tests for New Zealand in 2004 and 2005, is currently forwards coach at French side Clermont.

Gibbes will work under director of rugby Les Kiss, while current head coach Neil Doak's future is unclear.

"The respect I have for Les as a coach and person was one of my main reasons for making this decision," said Gibbs.

Ulster are sixth in the Pro12 table and out of the European Champions Cup in what has been a largely disappointing season.

"Les sold his vision of where he wants to take Ulster over the next few years," added Gibbes.

"Ulster is a team that I know well, having come up against them on a number of occasions. The Clermont-Ulster games this season gave me an insight into the strengths of the squad and it's exciting to think that I'll be part of that environment from next season."

- NZ Herald